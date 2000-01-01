Gem Diamonds Ltd (LSE:GEMD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GEMD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GEMD
- Market Cap£70.190m
- SymbolLSE:GEMD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINVGG379591065
Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The group primarily operates two mining projects in Lesotho and Botswana. The Lesotho mine is the highest US dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.