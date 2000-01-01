Gem Diamonds Ltd (LSE:GEMD)

UK company
Company Info - GEMD

  • Market Cap£70.190m
  • SymbolLSE:GEMD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG379591065

Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The group primarily operates two mining projects in Lesotho and Botswana. The Lesotho mine is the highest US dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

