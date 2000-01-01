Gem International Resources Inc (TSX:GI.H)

North American company
Market Info - GI.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GI.H

  • Market CapCAD0.870m
  • SymbolTSX:GI.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3686002013

Company Profile

Gem International Resources Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with its principal focus on diamond, gold and other metals.

