Gem International Resources Inc (TSX:GI.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GI.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GI.H
- Market CapCAD0.870m
- SymbolTSX:GI.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA3686002013
Company Profile
Gem International Resources Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with its principal focus on diamond, gold and other metals.