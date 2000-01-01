Gemalto (EURONEXT:GTO)

European company
Market Info - GTO

Company Info - GTO

  • Market Cap€4.645bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GTO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0000400653

Company Profile

Gemalto NV provides digital security software applications, secure personal devices, and managed services. It offers authentication and protection facilities for mobile identity, online banking, data encryption, transport ticketing, and e-Government.

