Company Profile

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd is a China-based company that operates through four segments. The property development segment, which produces most of the company's revenue, develops and sells residential and commercial properties. The property investment and management segment invests and manages business parks and commercial properties. In the microfinance segment, Gemdale provides financial services to potential property buyers and small businesses. The corporate segment provides corporate management services to the residential, commercial, and business park projects. The company generates almost all of its sales from mainland China.