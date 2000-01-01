Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:535)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 535
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 535
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:535
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINBMG3911S1035
Company Profile
Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd is a China-based company that operates through four segments. The property development segment, which produces most of the company's revenue, develops and sells residential and commercial properties. The property investment and management segment invests and manages business parks and commercial properties. In the microfinance segment, Gemdale provides financial services to potential property buyers and small businesses. The corporate segment provides corporate management services to the residential, commercial, and business park projects. The company generates almost all of its sales from mainland China.Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd is a real estate company. It generates almost all of its sales from mainland China.