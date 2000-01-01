Gemfields Group Ltd (LSE:GEM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GEM
- Market Cap£129.080m
- SymbolLSE:GEM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGG00BG0KTL52
Company Profile
Gemfields Group Ltd is engaged in the mining and marketing of coloured gemstones. The company has mining operations in Zambia for emeralds and amethysts, in Mozambique for ruby and pink sapphire. Its segments include Zambia; Mozambique; PGMs; Steel Making Materials; Corporate; Faberge; and Other.Pallinghurst Resources Ltd is a natural resources investment holding company in the mining sector. The company primarily focuses on underperforming assets and businesses that lack direction, with a view to making high returns for shareholders.