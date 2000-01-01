Company Profile

Gemfields Group Ltd is engaged in the mining and marketing of coloured gemstones. The company has mining operations in Zambia for emeralds and amethysts, in Mozambique for ruby and pink sapphire. Its segments include Zambia; Mozambique; PGMs; Steel Making Materials; Corporate; Faberge; and Other.Pallinghurst Resources Ltd is a natural resources investment holding company in the mining sector. The company primarily focuses on underperforming assets and businesses that lack direction, with a view to making high returns for shareholders.