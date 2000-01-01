Gemini Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GMTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GMTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GMTX
- Market Cap$452.350m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GMTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS36870G1058
Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined AMD. Its candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of the Complement Factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health. Variations in the gene that encodes CFH strongly correlate with an increased risk of developing AMD.