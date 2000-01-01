Gemini Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GMTX)

North American company
Company Info - GMTX

  • Market Cap$452.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GMTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36870G1058

Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined AMD. Its candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of the Complement Factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health. Variations in the gene that encodes CFH strongly correlate with an increased risk of developing AMD.

