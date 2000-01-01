Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE:GNK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GNK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GNK
- Market Cap$420.880m
- SymbolNYSE:GNK
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINMHY2685T1313
Company Profile
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd is an international shipping company. It transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other dry bulk cargoes along shipping routes through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels.