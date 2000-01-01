Gencor Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GENC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GENC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GENC
- Market Cap$185.350m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GENC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
- Currency
- ISINUS3686781085
Company Profile
Gencor Industries Inc and its subsidiaries is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The firm's principal products include asphalt plants, combustion systems, and fluid heat transfer systems.Gencor Industries Inc manufactures heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and fluid heat transfer systems.