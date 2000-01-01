Genedrive (LSE:GDR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GDR

  • Market Cap£7.500m
  • SymbolLSE:GDR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1VKB244

Company Profile

Genedrive PLC is a holding company engaged in molecular diagnostics business. The company is organised into operating divisions – Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Latest GDR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GDR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .