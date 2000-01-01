Genel Energy (LSE:GENL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GENL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GENL

  • Market Cap£517.580m
  • SymbolLSE:GENL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B55Q3P39

Company Profile

Genel Energy PLC is an exploration and production company. Its assets and projects include Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Tawke-Peshkabir, Somaliland and Morocco.

Latest GENL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GENL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .