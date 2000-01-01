General Accident 8.875% PRF IRR GBP 1 (LSE:GACA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GACA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GACA
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:GACA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINGB0003692737
Company Profile
General Accident PLC provides life, accident, health, property, and motor insurance services. Its principal activity is the provision of loans to its parent company. The company offers a wide range of insurance and savings products that include car, home, and health insurance, to pensions, investments and asset management.General Accident PLC provides life, accident, health, property, and motor insurance services.