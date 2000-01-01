General Accident 8.875% PRF IRR GBP 1 (LSE:GACA)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GACA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GACA

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:GACA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0003692737

Company Profile

General Accident PLC provides life, accident, health, property, and motor insurance services. Its principal activity is the provision of loans to its parent company. The company offers a wide range of insurance and savings products that include car, home, and health insurance, to pensions, investments and asset management.General Accident PLC provides life, accident, health, property, and motor insurance services.

Latest GACA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GACA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .