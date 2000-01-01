Company Profile

General Finance Corp is a specialty rental services company. The company offers portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions, with a diverse and expanding lease fleet of 78,605 units. The company serves a diverse range of customers across a broad range of industries, including the commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, education and government sectors. The company is organized geographically across two principal operating segments, North America and Asia-Pacific.General Finance Corp manufactures, leases & sells storage & freight containers, portable container buildings, portable liquid storage tank containers & modular buildings. The Company operates in Asia-Pacific area and North America.