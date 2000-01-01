Company Profile

General Moly Inc is the United States-based mineral company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, development, and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The company owns two moly projects: an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project and 100% of the Liberty project. Both the projects are located in Nevada, U.S.A. It is also conducting exploration and evaluation activities on its Liberty molybdenum property in Nye County, Nevada.General Moly Inc is engaged in the business of the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum in the United States.