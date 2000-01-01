Generation Mining Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:GENM)

North American company
Market Info - GENM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GENM

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:GENM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37149B1094

Company Profile

Generation Mining Ltd is an exploration and development company with various property interest throughout Canada. It is a mineral development company. Some of the projects of the company are Marathon Palladium, Alberta Zinc, Rawdon and many more.Generation Mining Ltd is a base and precious metals exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. It is engaged in exploration and development of Davidson Molybdenum project in British Columbia.

