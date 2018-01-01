Genertec Universal Medical Group Co Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:2666) Share Price

2666
Genertec Universal Medical Group Co Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Financial Services
Credit Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Genertec Universal Medical Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in providing financing to its customers under finance lease arrangements, the provision of advisory services, sale of medical equipment as well as leases under operating lease arrangements, and the provision of other services. The Group has two business segments: Finance and advisory segment and the Hospital group business segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Finance and advisory segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in Hong Kong.Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd provides services to the medical industry. It mainly provides lease finance to assist medical entities in meeting their service and equipment requirement.
SEHK:2666
HK0000255361
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 2666 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News