Genes Tech Group Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:8257)

APAC company
Company Info - 8257

  • Market CapHKD234.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8257
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3825A1076

Company Profile

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co Ltd provides turnkey base professional services such as tool relocation, refurbishment, equipment module manufacturing and supply of component parts for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

