Genes Tech Group Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:8257)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8257
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8257
- Market CapHKD234.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8257
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG3825A1076
Company Profile
Genes Tech Group Holdings Co Ltd provides turnkey base professional services such as tool relocation, refurbishment, equipment module manufacturing and supply of component parts for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.