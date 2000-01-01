Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP is a US-based limited partnership that focuses on the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It engages in providing services to crude oil and natural gas producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises. The reportable segments of the company are offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation.Genesis Energy LP provides onshore pipeline transportation of crude oil and carbon dioxide, offshore pipeline transportation of crude oil in the Gulf of Mexico, refinery services, marine transportation, and supply and logistics service.