Company Profile

Genesis Energy is one of New Zealand's leading producers of electricity, accounting for more than 15% of the country's total generation. The firm enjoys a strong retail presence, with the highest retail market share, at over 25%. The company has a mix of renewable and thermal assets, with the latter accounting for about 55%-60% of the firm's overall production. The company has a 46% interest in the Kupe oil and gas field.Genesis Energy Ltd is an energy company operating through its subsidiary. It is engaged in the generation, trading and retailing of electricity, natural gas and LPG.