Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GNE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNE

  • Market CapAUD2.913bn
  • SymbolASX:GNE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINNZGNEE0001S7

Company Profile

Genesis Energy Ltd is an energy company operating through its subsidiary. It is engaged in the generation, trading and retailing of electricity, natural gas and LPG.

Latest GNE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .