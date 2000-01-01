Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GNE
- Market CapAUD2.913bn
- SymbolASX:GNE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINNZGNEE0001S7
Company Profile
Genesis Energy Ltd is an energy company operating through its subsidiary. It is engaged in the generation, trading and retailing of electricity, natural gas and LPG.