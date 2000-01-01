Genesis Metals Corp (TSX:GIS)

North American company
Market Info - GIS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIS

  • Market CapCAD6.820m
  • SymbolTSX:GIS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37186Q3089

Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company is focused on the Chevrier Gold Project in southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Latest GIS news

