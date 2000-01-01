Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapAUD42.550m
- SymbolASX:GMD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GMD9
Company Profile
Genesis Minerals Ltd is an Australian gold exploration and mine development company. It owns an interest in Ulysses Gold Project, Barimaia Gold Project and Viking Gold Project.