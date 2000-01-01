Genesis Resources Ltd (ASX:GES)
Company Info - GES
- Market CapAUD3.130m
- SymbolASX:GES
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GES4
Company Profile
Genesis Resources Ltd engages in the exploration for and evaluation of gold, iron, manganese, uranium, copper and base metal properties in Australia and Macedonia.