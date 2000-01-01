Genetic Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GENE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - GENE

  • Market Cap$10.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GENE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37185R3075

Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Ltd is a molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women’s health. It has developed BREVAGenplus, which is a is a clinically validated risk assessment test.

