Genetic Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GENE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GENE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GENE
- Market Cap$10.820m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GENE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS37185R3075
Company Profile
Genetic Technologies Ltd is a molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women’s health. It has developed BREVAGenplus, which is a is a clinically validated risk assessment test.