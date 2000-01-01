Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Ltd is an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health. The company has developed BREVAGenplus which is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also provides genetic testing services including medical testing, animal testing, forensic testing, and plant testing. The company markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/ gynecologists (OBGYNs) and breast cancer risk assessment specialists. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Australia and the United States.Genetic Technologies Ltd is a molecular diagnostics company which offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women’s health. It has developed BREVAGenplus, which is a is a clinically validated risk assessment test.