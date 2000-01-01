GeNeuro SA (EURONEXT:GNRO)

European company
Market Info - GNRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNRO

  • Market Cap€51.470m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GNRO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0308403085

Company Profile

GeNeuro SA is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is developing a new approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and other diseases associated with human endogenous retroviruses.

Latest GNRO news

