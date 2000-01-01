GeNeuro SA (EURONEXT:GNRO)
- Market Cap€51.470m
- SymbolEURONEXT:GNRO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINCH0308403085
Company Profile
GeNeuro SA is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is developing a new approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and other diseases associated with human endogenous retroviruses.