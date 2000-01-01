Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GNX
- Market CapAUD80.370m
- SymbolASX:GNX
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GNX5
Company Profile
Genex Power Ltd is a power generation company based in Australia. The company is currently focused on the development of clean energy generation and storage solutions.