Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biotechnology company focused on metabolic and inflammatory diseases, with a particular focus on the liver and gastroenterology. The company's research and development activity relies on its expertise in modulating gene expression through nuclear receptors. Genfit utilizes acquisitions, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements in order to fund the further development of its products. The company conducts clinical trials in a variety of European and North American countries when advancing through stages of development.Genfit SA is engaged in the healthcare sector. It develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for patient needs in metabolic, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.