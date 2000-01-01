Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GNUS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNUS

  • Market Cap$3.680m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GNUS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37229T3014

Company Profile

Genius Brands International Inc is a media company that creates and licenses animated multimedia entertainment content. The company distributes its content in all formats as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters.

Latest GNUS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .