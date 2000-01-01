Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GNUS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GNUS
- Market Cap$3.680m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GNUS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS37229T3014
Company Profile
Genius Brands International Inc is a media company that creates and licenses animated multimedia entertainment content. The company distributes its content in all formats as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters.