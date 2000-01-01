Genix Pharmaceuticals Corp (TSX:GENX)

North American company
Market Info - GENX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GENX

  • Market CapCAD2.630m
  • SymbolTSX:GENX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37232A1093

Company Profile

Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd is a manufacturer and converter of dietary supplements and neutraceuticals for the natural health care products industry. It manufactures dietary supplements and neutraceuticals for the supplement industry.

Latest GENX news

