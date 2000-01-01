Company Profile

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based cancer drug developer, best known for its antibody technology platforms, DuoBody and HexaBody, and multiple myeloma drug Darzalex (daratumumab), which is partnered with Johnson & Johnson. The company also has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications and autoimmune diseases.Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company which creates and develops differentiated antibody therapeutics focused on the treatment of cancer. Its marketed product includes DARZALEX and Arzerra.