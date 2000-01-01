Genmab A/S ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GMAB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GMAB
- Market Cap$13.244bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:GMAB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS3723032062
Company Profile
Genmab is a Copenhagen-based cancer drug developer, best known for its antibody technology platforms, DuoBody and HexaBody, and multiple myeloma drug Darzalex (daratumumab), which is partnered with Johnson & Johnson. The company also has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications and autoimmune diseases.Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company which creates and develops differentiated antibody therapeutics focused on the treatment of cancer. Its marketed product includes DARZALEX and Arzerra.