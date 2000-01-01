GenMark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GNMK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNMK

  • Market Cap$314.210m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GNMK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3723091043

Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes its proprietary eSensor detection technology for the support of instruments and molecular tests.

Latest GNMK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .