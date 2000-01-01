Genmin Ltd (ASX:GEN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GEN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:GEN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000136590

Company Profile

Genmin Ltd is an iron ore exploration and development company with a pipeline of projects in Gabon. The company has six exploration licenses in Gabon, covering three projects and approximately 5,540km. Its project includes Baniaka; Bakoumba and Minvoul/Bitam. The company's operating segments include Gabon Exploration and Corporate.

Latest GEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .