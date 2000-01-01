Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GNCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNCA

  • Market Cap$55.960m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GNCA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3724274010

Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel vaccines and immunotherapies to address diseases with unmet needs. The Company's products include GEN-003 and GEN-004.

Latest GNCA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .