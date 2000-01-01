Genoway SA (EURONEXT:ALGEN)

European company
Company Info - ALGEN

  • Market Cap€25.180m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALGEN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004053510

Company Profile

Genoway SA specializes in genetic designs to serve genetically modified (GM) mice, rat and cell lines for the biopharmaceutical industries and research industries.Genoway SA is engaged in the development of genetically modified research models for the biopharmaceutical industries and academic researches.

