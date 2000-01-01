Genoway SA (EURONEXT:ALGEN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGEN
- Market Cap€25.180m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALGEN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0004053510
Company Profile
Genoway SA specializes in genetic designs to serve genetically modified (GM) mice, rat and cell lines for the biopharmaceutical industries and research industries.Genoway SA is engaged in the development of genetically modified research models for the biopharmaceutical industries and academic researches.