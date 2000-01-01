Company Profile

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. The company is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.Genpact Ltd is a business process and technology management services company that provides finance and accounting, collections and customer service, insurance services, supply chain and procurement, analytics and enterprise application services.