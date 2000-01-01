Genscript Biotech Corp Class H (SEHK:1548)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1548
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1548
- Market CapHKD35.078bn
- SymbolSEHK:1548
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG3825B1059
Company Profile
Genscript Biotech Corp an investment holding firm. It is involved in the business of fundamental life sciences research, translational biomedical research and early stage pharmaceutical development.