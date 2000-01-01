Genscript Biotech Corp Class H (SEHK:1548)

  • Market CapHKD35.078bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1548
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3825B1059

Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp an investment holding firm. It is involved in the business of fundamental life sciences research, translational biomedical research and early stage pharmaceutical development.

