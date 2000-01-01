Gensight Biologics SA (EURONEXT:SIGHT)

Company Info - SIGHT

  • Market Cap€67.810m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SIGHT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013183985

Company Profile

Gensight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and, in the future, of the central nervous system.

