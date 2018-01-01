Gensource Potash Corp (LSE:GSP) Share Price

Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corp is a Canada based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan and the Lazlo project, among others.