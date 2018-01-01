Interactive Investor
Gensource Potash Corp (LSE:GSP) Share Price

Gensource Potash Corp

Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corp is a Canada based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan and the Lazlo project, among others.Gensource Potash Corp is focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan and Lazlo area projects.

