Company Info - GNTX

  • Market Cap$5.214bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GNTX
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3719011096

Company Profile

Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 97% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2019 totaled about $1.9 billion with 42.9 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.Gentex Corp designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry.

