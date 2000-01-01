Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THRM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THRM
- Market Cap$1.479bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:THRM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS37253A1034
Company Profile
Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group are functioned through Automotive and Industrial segments. Its portfolio comprises of thermal temperature control devices and seat comfort cable systems.