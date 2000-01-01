Genting Hong Kong Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:678)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 678

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 678

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:678
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3924T1062

Company Profile

Genting Hong Kong Ltd is a leisure, entertainment, and hospitality enterprise. The company's business segments include Cruise and cruise-related activities, Shipyard, and Non-cruise activities. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Cruise and cruise-related activities business segments from Passenger ticket. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the Asia Pacific.Genting Hong Kong Ltd is a leisure, entertainment and hospitality enterprise, in both land and sea-based businesses including Genting Cruise Lines comprising of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises, and Crystal Cruises, and others.

Latest 678 news

