Company Profile

Genting Hong Kong Ltd is a leisure, entertainment, and hospitality enterprise. The company's business segments include Cruise and cruise-related activities, Shipyard, and Non-cruise activities. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Cruise and cruise-related activities business segments from Passenger ticket. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the Asia Pacific. The company operates Genting Cruise Lines comprising of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises, and Crystal Cruises, and others.