Company Profile
Genting Hong Kong Ltd is a leisure, entertainment and hospitality enterprise, in both land and sea-based businesses including Genting Cruise Lines comprising of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises, and Crystal Cruises, along with German shipyards MV Werften and Lloyd Werft, prominent nightlife brand Zouk, and Resorts World Manila ("RWM"), an associate of Genting Hong Kong. The Cruise and cruise related activities generate maximum revenue for the company.