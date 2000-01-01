Company Profile

Genuine Parts sells automotive parts (67% of pro-forma net sales) and industrial components. The company sells vehicle parts to commercial and retail customers through over 9,800 stores worldwide, most of which are independently owned. Its industrial unit, primarily operating under the Motion Industries banner in the United States, supplies bearings, power transmission, industrial automation, hydraulic, and pneumatic components to maintenance, repair, and OEM clients.