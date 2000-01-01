Company Profile

Genuit Group PLC, formerly Polypipe Group develops plastic piping and energy ventilation systems for residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors in the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland construction markets. It has two reporting segments, residential systems, and commercial and infrastructure systems. In the residential market, Polypipe offers drainage systems, soil and waste, below-ground drainage, and resilience. It is also engineering solutions that will help replace materials like concrete and clay in the civil and infrastructure space. An array of services in the civil and infrastructure market helps the company develop high-performing and reliable products for the U.K. market. The group derives most of its revenue from residential sectors.