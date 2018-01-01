GenusPlus Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:GNP) Share Price

GNP
GenusPlus Group Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Industrials
Engineering & Construction
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
GenusPlus Group Ltd is a services provider in the design, construction, and maintenance of electricity transmission, electricity distribution, and telecommunications infrastructure. Also, the company provides integrated engineering and training services. All of its activities are carried throughout Australia, with the majority revenue coming from Western Australia.
ASX:GNP
AU0000117160
AUD
Loading Comparison
Latest GNP News