Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - GNW
- Market Cap$1.716bn
- SymbolNYSE:GNW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINUS37247D1063
Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that operates in mortgage insurance and long-term care insurance. The company maintains five operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Canada mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, which includes long-term care insurance, life insurance and fixed annuities businesses; and runoff, which includes the results of nonstrategic products that are no longer actively sold. Genworth selectively provides mortgage insurance on a bulk basis in its three primary regions.Genworth Financial Inc is a insurance holding company which operates in mortgage insurance and long-term care insurance. Its products include long-term care insurance, life insurance and fixed annuities businesses and others.