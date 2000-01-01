Company Profile

Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that operates in mortgage insurance and long-term care insurance. The company maintains five operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Canada mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, which includes long-term care insurance, life insurance and fixed annuities businesses; and runoff, which includes the results of nonstrategic products that are no longer actively sold. Genworth selectively provides mortgage insurance on a bulk basis in its three primary regions.