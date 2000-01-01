Genworth MI Canada Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:MIC)
Company Info - MIC
- Market CapCAD3.770bn
- SymbolTSE:MIC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Specialty
- Currency
- ISINCA37252B1022
Company Profile
Genworth MI Canada Inc is a private residential mortgage insurer, providing mortgage default insurance to mortgage originators and lenders. The company generates income from insurance premiums and investments. Most of Genworth's investments are in Canadian government debt or investment-grade corporate debt. The company operates exclusively in Canada, with roughly half its policies in Ontario and most remaining policies in Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec. Genworth MI Canada is a subsidiary of Genworth Financial in the United States.Genworth MI Canada Inc is a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making home ownership more accessible to first-time home buyers.