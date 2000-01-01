Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc is a private residential mortgage insurer, providing mortgage default insurance to mortgage originators and lenders. The company generates income from insurance premiums and investments. Most of Genworth's investments are in Canadian government debt or investment-grade corporate debt. The company operates exclusively in Canada, with roughly half its policies in Ontario and most remaining policies in Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec. Genworth MI Canada is a subsidiary of Genworth Financial in the United States.