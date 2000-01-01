Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC)
- Market CapCAD4.827bn
- SymbolTSE:MIC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Specialty
- ISINCA37252B1022
Genworth MI Canada Inc is a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making home ownership more accessible to first-time home buyers.