Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (ASX:GMA)
- Market CapAUD1.543bn
- SymbolASX:GMA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- ISINAU000000GMA5
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd is a provider of mortgage insurance and credit enhancement product solutions in Australia.