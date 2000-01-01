Geocrystal Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:GDC)

APAC company
Market Info - GDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GDC

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:GDC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000016271

Company Profile

Geocrystal Ltd is an exploration company. It explores and discovers diamond properties in Australia. Its projects include Beta Creek Diamond Project, Webb Diamond Project, Moroak Diamond Project and Ruby Plains Diamond/Gold Project.

